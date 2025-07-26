Eddie Howe drops PIF decision claim over Alexander Isak Newcastle future amid Liverpool interest
Eddie Howe has suggested that Newcastle United’s owners will ultimately decide whether Alexander Isak remains at the club or is sold to Liverpool.
The striker is wanted by the Reds in the summer transfer window. Amid the Premier League champions’ interest in Isak, he has not travelled with Newcastle for their pre-season tour of Asia. The Magpies have said that the Sweden international has been ruled out because of a thigh injury but reports suggest his scan came back clear.
It has been claimed that Isak’s ‘dream’ is to complete a move to Anfield, having spent the past three years at Newcastle. Last season, he fired 27 goals to help the Magpies win the Carabao Cup and end a 70-year trophy drought and qualify for the Champions League after a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.
Newcastle are understandably reluctant to sell Isak. The club’s owners the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund are said to want to retain the former Real Sociedad man.
What’s been said
And it will be the Saudis along with those on the St James’ Park board of directors who have the final say, according to Toon boss Howe. Speaking at a press conference before Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Arsenal in Singapore, Howe said: “There are always big decisions to make when you're at Newcastle. That comes with the territory.
“I'm not having daily contact with anyone connecting with the board. It's been a whirlwind here in terms of training and the intensity we are doing. The next few hours will be the first time I've really had to breathe. That's for other people to deal with back home.
“There is a wider picture here. There is a whole football club that has to make a decision. The ownership, together with the board of directors, especially with the money involved in modern-day transfers.”
Isak contract update
Isak has three years remaining on his Newcastle contract. It’s been suggested he was left ‘furious’ no talks over a new deal were opened last year and he is demanding £300,000 to stay on Tyneside.
Asked if contract discussions are ongoing, Howe replied: “As far as I'm aware, I don't think contract talks are taking place at the moment. I think that will be at a later date, potentially. For now, with the situation as it is and it's hurtling towards end of window very quickly from our perspective, there is still so much that could happen. Those contract talks could happen potentially at a later date.”
Isak was also omitted from Newcastle’s squad for a 4-0 defeat by Celtic last week. Howe admitted after the game that he was hopeful that the 25-year-old would remain at St James’ Park. Howe still has that same stance.
He added: “I said after the Celtic game I hoped he would stay and confident he would stay. I don’t see anything that will change that opinion of mine at the moment. But it’s football and who knows what the future may bring.”
