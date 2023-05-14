Eddie Howe has insisted that Newcastle United have to remain positive after dropping points in the battle for the Premier League top four.

The Magpies were held to a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Leeds United yesterday. Newcastle remain on track for Champions League qualification as they sit third in the table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Yet the Reds can apply the pressure should they earn a seventh successive victory at Leicester City on Monday evening.

Two of Newcastle's three remaining fixtures - against Brighton and Leicester respectively - are at St James' Park. And Howe believes the home factor will be key.

The Magpies boss said: “We have to be very positive. We’re disappointed not to win today. It was a great chance for us with the lead and not long left in the match but we have to accept what happened.

“It’s still in our hands - we have three huge games to come. Sometimes you have to take yourself back to the start of the season and what we would have thought to be in this position now. Everyone at the club would have taken that. It’s in our hands and we have to be very positive about what’s ahead.

