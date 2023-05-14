Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Eddie Howe fires Liverpool fresh Champions League message after Newcastle suffer blow

Liverpool are four points behind Newcastle in the Premier League table.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th May 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 09:05 BST

Eddie Howe has insisted that Newcastle United have to remain positive after dropping points in the battle for the Premier League top four.

The Magpies were held to a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Leeds United yesterday. Newcastle remain on track for Champions League qualification as they sit third in the table and four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Yet the Reds can apply the pressure should they earn a seventh successive victory at Leicester City on Monday evening.

Most Popular

Two of Newcastle's three remaining fixtures - against Brighton and Leicester respectively - are at St James' Park. And Howe believes the home factor will be key.

The Magpies boss said: “We have to be very positive. We’re disappointed not to win today. It was a great chance for us with the lead and not long left in the match but we have to accept what happened.

“It’s still in our hands - we have three huge games to come. Sometimes you have to take yourself back to the start of the season and what we would have thought to be in this position now. Everyone at the club would have taken that. It’s in our hands and we have to be very positive about what’s ahead.

Asked about whether the race for the Champions League will go down to the wire, Howe replied: “Possibly. Who knows? It’s difficult to predict anything in football. You saw that today. We’re prepared for that if it does. That will be what we have to do.”

Related topics:Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueEddie HoweChampions LeagueLeeds UnitedLeicester City