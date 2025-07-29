Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has not travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe has insisted that Newcastle United have still to receive a bid for Alexander Isak amid Liverpool’s ongoing interest.

Isak has not travelled with the Magpies for their pre-season tour of Asia, with the club saying that he picked up a thigh injury. However, reports suggest his scan returned clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker fired 27 goals for Newcastle in the 2024-25 season. One of his efforts was in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, which ended the Magpies’ 70-year wait for a trophy, while they finished fifth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

The striker is wanted by the Reds and there are suggestions that the feeling is mutual. Sky Sports Switzerland claimed on Monday that Isak has ‘finalised’ a five-year deal with Liverpool and that ‘written offer will be submitted shortly’. The Reds are said to be hoping to agree a fee of £120 million plus performance-related add-ons, while the St James’ Park side would demand £150 million for their talisman. It’s suggested that the Premier League champions would first send a bid of around £100 million to ‘guage intentions and begin negotiations in full force’.

Howe gives Isak update

However, speaking at a press conference in South Korea before Newcastle face a K-League XI tomorrow, Howe has insisted that an offer by Liverpool has still to land and the situation has still not changed from last weekend.

Via the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope on X, Howe said: "He is still our player. He’s contracted to us. We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have already had a busy summer and spent in the region of £300 million. Hugo Ekitike was recruited from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to £79 million last week, with Newcastle having bids rejected.

But despite Ekitike bolstering the Reds’ front line, they still covet Isak as they prepare to defend the Premier League title. Liverpool are set to raise £65 million by the imminent sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich. The winger has left head coach Arne Slot’s squad in Japan and has arrived in Germany to join the Bundesliga champions.

Slot on Liverpool’s business

Speaking on Liverpool’s business so far, Slot said after a 4-2 loss against AC Milan in Hong Kong: “I think what I’ve also said is I’m really happy with the squad we had. That’s what we also showed by not bringing in new players last season. Now we won the league, but you can see everywhere around us – in the Premier League but also we play in Europe so we want to achieve things there as well – that all of these teams try to strengthen their squads.

“So, if you do the same as we did last year we will probably not be able to win it again. So, we have to improve – the players that are still here and we’ve tried to bring new energy in but also ‘weapons’, as you called it, and I think the players we’ve brought in have shown already in the few times we have trained together and the games we’ve played. Now let’s wait how Hugo [Ekitike] is going to do that. Really pleased what we did until now, but already really pleased we kept the players that had an extended contract last season.”