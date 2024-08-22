Years at the club: 18 months | Getty Images

Liverpool had been heavily linked with the Newcastle United winger this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of exciting transfer targets this summer, with some turning into more prominent stories than others.

One of the hottest topics was the bombshell rumour of the Reds looking to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. The winger left Merseyside rivals Everton in January 2023 for a fee of £45 million and after his first full season with the Magpies, more interest came flooding in, including Liverpool.

The Reds had been heavily linked with Gordon for weeks but in July, The Telegraph reported that he had been ‘denied his dream move’ to his boyhood club. The Reds reportedly ‘failed’ to table a bid that matched what Newcastle were looking for and despite Gordon being eager to see the move finalised, talks collapsed.

There were also follow up talks that involved Jarell Quansah heading in the other direction, which is not something Liverpool were willing to facilitate. After this, the links between the two diluted but Eddie Howe has made an admission that suggests the Reds could have a window of opportunity to make another approach next year.

Earlier in the window, Howe had stressed the importance of keeping hold of Gordon. He had initially been linked with an exit, alongside Bruno Guimarães in order for them to raise cash to keep within profit and sustainability guidelines. However, following some other sales, Newcastle no longer had the need to sell players like Gordon, which Howe reflected on.

He said: “Anthony Gordon is crucial player for us, we didn't want to lose anybody. Why would we want to lose our best players? We fought really hard to make the right decisions. In those last few weeks [of June] it was very, very difficult. But it will be okay with Gordon.”

Howe was asked at the weekend about Newcastle’s current financial situation, following their narrow 1-0 win over Southampton.

“There’s not necessarily financial pressures to lose anybody before the end of this window,” he told reporters. “But player trading is key, and we have to trade players out as well as players in. That’s not necessarily in the next two weeks. But certainly, within the next window, that’s what we’ll have to do.”

Gordon was identified as a player to move on to raise money this window, so it’s possible the club could once again open themselves up to offers for his transfer. However, if it is only player swaps they are interested in, Liverpool may have to revisit Newcastle’s desire to sign Quansah, or offer them another deal and hope it sticks.