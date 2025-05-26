Crystal Palace finished their 2024-25 season with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner slammed some of his players for not giving ‘100 per cent for the team’ as they signed off the 2024-25 season with a draw against Liverpool.

The newly-crowned FA Cup winners faced the Premier League champions in the final fixture of the campaign. Both teams gave each other a guard of honour before kick-off, with the dead-rubber finishing a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring for the visitors in the ninth minute. Palace were given a huge advantage when Ryan Gravenberch was given a red card for Liverpool for a professional foul when bringing down Daichi Kamada in the second half. But the Reds displayed resolve to get back into the game, with Mo Salah equalising with his 29th league goal of the campaign.

Palace finished 12th in the Premier League standings with a club-record points total of 53 as well as claiming their maiden piece of major silverware. However, Glasner was in no mood for his side to be downing tools and that’s what he suggested some of his troops did against Liverpool.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Glasner said: “I’m not really pleased with our performance. Not in general but a few players didn’t play 100 per cent for the team (in) how we want to play. I didn’t like to see this.

“That’s why we got the draw, there were so many situations we could have won this game. I don’t forget our start to the season where it was similar (with Palace failing to win any of the first eight games), we missed our chances because of a lack of determination and this is (the same) today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the other side, it’s an unbeaten end to the season, a (Premier League) points record, and winning the FA Cup. It’s a fantastic season overall but hopefully we learn from this game that when we meet for pre-season we don’t make the same mistakes again

“We always can find excuses, it’s easy to find excuses and we would have been relegated if we (had done). There’s always a reason for something but we prepared in a professional way and arrived yesterday. If someone doesn’t want to play (then they should) tell me and he could have stayed at home.

“When we go to Liverpool and play at Anfield I expect 100 per cent focus determination and commitment, this was not every single player here today. A few things today I don’t accept. It’s maybe a bit unfair when you see it in the big picture over the season I know now why we are where we are and if we have the mindset from today next season we will struggle again. “Not everybody played 100 per cent for the team. A little bit of ego trips and a few situations. That’s what I don’t like. We have definitely not reached our ceiling as a team.”

Liverpool will face Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday 9 August.