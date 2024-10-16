Egypt coach explains why Mohamed Salah returned to Liverpool early

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool team news: The Liverpool star was not risked for their final international game of the break.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has confirmed that Liverpool pulled Mohamed Salah out of international duty due to concerns over the quality of the pitches.

Having netted in their 2-0 victory over Mauritania in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group stage, Salah wasn’t part of their second clash with the African country just a few days later, with his side edging a narrow game 1-0 without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Liverpool fans, it is positive news given that they face a hectic schedule of games beginning this weekend with the visit of Chelsea - and Salah will be a key starter across their upcoming trio of games in just seven days. As relayed by Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, the coach revealed the reason why Salah was not involved in their second game of the break. "I respected Salah's wish because the medical staff at Liverpool were concerned about the possibility of his back & knee injuries recurring due to the artificial turf on the pitch."

Salah has rarely been injured across his time at Liverpool due to his astute professionalism that has ensured he has always been as fit and sharp as he can be, helping him to maintain his incredible scoring record. However, one of his few spells on the side-lines came early in 2024 at the Africa Cup of Nations. He pulled his hamstring in the third game of the tournament and was forced to miss the rest of the tournament as well as seven games through injury.

Loading....

It coincided with a lesser run of form from February onwards as he struggled to recreate the stunning form he showed in the first half of the season. While he still managed 10 goal contributions in 16 games in all competitions, he scored just three times in 11 games in the title run-in as Liverpool drew four games and lost twice to fall behind both Arsenal and Manchester City.

This time around, he’s begun in a similar fashion with four goals and four assists in just seven league games and despite the contract situation that is continuing to rumble on off-the-pitch, he has been focused and sharp once again and will be key to any success that Arne Slot’s side will have this season.