Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool team confirmed to face Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool have made eight changes for tonight's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Brighton.

Arne Slot hands out a full debut to goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros at the AMEX Stadium. The third-choice stopper comes in for current No.1 Caoimhin Kelleher, with Alisson Becker still out injured. Jaros replaced Alisson off the bench in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace earlier this month when Kelleher was ill.

Wataru Endo unsurprisingly comes into the line-up for just his second start of the season. Head coach Slot dropped a major hint that the midfielder would feature from the outset at his pre-match press conference. Endo fills the void of Ryan Gravenberch, rested entirely, from last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

Tyler Morton makes his first start and second appearance of the campaign. The 21-year-old spent the previous two seasons on loan at Championship sides Blackburn and Hull City respectively. He replaces Alexis Mac Allister while Dominik Szoboszlai is back from the outset. Either Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones could feature in the front three with Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in reserve. Cody Gakpo also comes in and appears he will spearhead the attack.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley is back from injury to feature at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming out. In fact, Andy Robertson is the only defender who remains in the rearguard from the Arsenal clash, with Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez replacing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Robertson skippers the side.

There is also a place on the bench for 18-year-old Ranel Young and 17-year-old Trey Nyoni. A win for Liverpool will see them move into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup - and a step closer to defending their crown.