Eight Liverpool players could miss Crystal Palace clash as surgery may be required

Liverpool early team news ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Liverpool get the chance to turn their attention away from their dire Premier League form when they face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday (19.45 GMT).

The Reds have lost their past four top-flight matches following a 3-2 defeat by Brentford. Pressure is mounting on head coach Arne Slot and his players as their chances of defending the top-flight crown already look slim.

Slot has bigger priorities than the Carabao Cup. Turning around Liverpool’s fortunes top his agenda but a victory over Palace in the fourth round could help turn the tide. Yet the Reds have plenty of injury concerns that they may have to contend with.

Midfield duo could be absent

Liverpool’s defeat by Brentford was compounded by the blow to Curtis Jones. The midfielder, who was making successive starts, was forced off with a suspected groin problem in the 70th minute.

If Jones is absent, it will leave Slot with a potential conundrum in the engine room as Ryan Gravenberch may also miss out. The Netherlands international has been unavailable for the past two matches because of an ankle problem suffered in the 2-1 reverse at the hands of Manchester United.

If Gravenberch is back then Slot may want him to get minutes under his belt. The same can be said for Alexander Isak, who has endured a soft launch to his Liverpool career since his move from Newcastle United for a British record fee of £125 million.

Isak’s only goal for the Reds came in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup last month. The centre-forward had to be taken off in last week’s 5-1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League because of a groin complaint. Isak did not travel to Brentford.

Definitely sidelined for the Palace game is Jeremie Frimpong. He’s endured a slow start to his Liverpool career since joining for £29.5 million from Bayer Leverkusen. Frimpong suffered a second hamstring complaint of the campaign at Frankfurt.

In truth, Alisson Becker would likely have been rested for this game had he been fit. The No.1 goalkeeper is still unavailable because of a hamstring problem of his own. Giorgi Mamardashvili has been deputising between the posts but he may not be risked against Palace so there is a chance for Freddie Woodman to make his debut. Woodman joined Liverpool from Preston North End on a free transfer in the summer.

Giovanni Leoni picked up a devastating ACL injury when making his Reds bow against Southampton. The centre-back will not play again this term and would likely have started the Palace clash had he been fit.

Youngsters unavailable

In addition, Slot would likely have called up two fledgling talents to potentially be involved. Jayden Danns has scored three goals in 10 first-team appearances and is highly regarded. The striker, tipped to become an England international by Reds under-21s boss Rob Page, came off the bench against Southampton.

But the biggest issue for Danns is that he is struggling to stay fit. The 19-year-old had an ongoing back injury last season which prevented him from making a single appearance after joining Sunderland, who were promoted to the Premier League, in the second half of the season.

Danns finds himself back on the treatment table because of a hamstring problem and reports suggest that he could require surgery.

Someone who is still to make a return to action since having a hamstring operation is Stefan Bajcetic. The midfielder sustained his problem during a loan spell at Spanish side Las Palmas last campaign. Bajcetic is still to be spotted back in first-team training and will likely need minutes for the under-21s before being reintroduced to Slot’s set-up.