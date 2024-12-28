Eight players who could miss Liverpool's clash against West Ham - as Arne Slot braced for three new absences
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liverpool play their final game of 2024 when they make the trip to West Ham United on Sunday (5.15pm GMT).
The Reds head to the London Stadium top of the Premier League table - some seven points clear of second-placed Chelsea. It means that Arne Slot’s men will end the year at the summit yet they will be determined to record another victory.
After a 3-1 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day, Slot has remarkably won 23 of his 26 games since taking over in the Anfield hot seat from the legendary Jurgen Klopp. He has Liverpool on track to be crowned champions, but is not getting carried away.
West Ham hoped the decision to hire Julen Lopetegui as manager would see them continue on an upward trajectory after parting ways with David Moyes. However, the Hammers have had their struggles this term but did earn a 1-0 win over Southampton last time out.
Ahead of the game, here is the team news for both sides.
West Ham team news
Michail Antonio - out
The striker is sidelined for the long term after being involved in a car collision earlier this month.
Thomas Soucek - out
The midfielder must serve a one-game suspension after being given a fifth yellow card of the season against Southampton.
Guido Rodriguez - out
The Argentina international also picked up his fifth booking of the campaign against Southampton and is banned.
Max Kilman - major doubt
The centre-back suffered a shoulder injury at St Mary's. Lopetegui has admitted that he is now optimistic that Kilman will be able to feature.
Carlos Soler - doubt
The PSG loanee was forced off at half-time against Southampton and may not be able to feature.
Lucas Paquetá - return
The attacking midfielder will be back after serving a one-game suspension
Liverpool team news
Ibrahima Konate - out
The defender is still not back in training having suffered a knee injury more than a month ago.
Conor Bradley - out
The right-back has been out for a similar time as Konate. Bradley has also yet to return to training and is being carefully managed.
Dominik Szoboszlai - out
The midfielder picked up a fifth Premier League booking against Leicester and has to serve a one-match suspension.
Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez - close to suspension
The trio are on four yellow cards respectively heading into the clash. If any are booked, they will been slapped with a one-game ban.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.