Tottenham Hotspur team news ahead of their Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping that Timo Werner can be fit to face Liverpool.

Spurs will head into Sunday’s Premier League battle against the Reds without several key players. They include defensive trio Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies, No.1 goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. Former Everton striker Richarlison, Wilson Odobert and Mikey Moore are also absent.

Werner was missing for Tottenham’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals through illness. Left-back Destiny Udogie was another left out of the squad. Spurs boss Postecoglou is optimistic both could be back against Liverpool in North Londo.

The Australian said at his pre-match press conference: "We'll see, the boys are coming in now (Friday, late morning) as it was a late night. Timo was unwell yesterday so we've got 48 hours or so before the game and hopefully he will recover. The plan is Destiny (Udogie) should be okay."

Liverpool head to Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table - two points clear of second-placed Chelsea. The Reds have lost only one game in all competitions this season. However, if they suffer defeat, they could be demoted to second should Chelsea beat Everton earlier in the afternoon.

Spurs are 10th in the league, winning as many matches as they have lost (7). Postecoglou’s attack-minded style has come under scrutiny, although Liverpool counterpart Arne Slot was full of praise for the ex-Celtic boss’ approach. In reply, Postecoglou said: “I appreciate it, kind words from somebody who is making his own impact in the game. Look, I think most fellow managers, whether they agree with my approach, will understand where I’m coming from and what I’m trying to do, so that respect is mutual from me. I said last week, we’ve all got really difficult tasks, we’ve all got our own challenges and we all go about it our own way.

“I admire the people who stick to their principles and have conviction in what they are doing whether they are successful or not, because we’re not all going to be successful as much as we’d like to. I appreciate the sentiment and most managers whether they agree with my approach or not will understand what I’m doing."

Spurs have been free-scoring, netting 36 times in the top flight - six more than Liverpool. Asked whether the encounter could finish 0-0, Postecoglou replied: "I’d be very surprised, but you never know. That would be because, like I said, they’ve got a fantastic team with unbelievable attacking threats. You’re always going to be aware of that, but we are pretty good at scoring ourselves, so we will see."