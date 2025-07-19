Eintracht Frankfurt confirm Hugo Ekitike decision amid Liverpool transfer interest

Liverpool are keen to sign Hugo Ekiktike from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

Hugo Ekitike is involved in Eintracht Frankfurt’s friendly this afternoon amid Liverpool’s transfer interest.

The Reds are keen to sign the striker, who scored 22 goals last season. He helped the Eagles finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League.

Ekitike has an £86 million release clause but Liverpool are hopeful they can drive the price down. Newcastle United had bids turned down before the Reds stepped up their interest - having expressed to the Magpies they would be willing to sign Alexander Isak.

And while it’s suggested that Ekitike has agreed a six-year contract with Liverpool, a fee may not be imminent. As a result, Eintracht have named the France under-21 international on the bench for their pre-season encounter against FSV Frankfurt. It remains to be seen whether Ekitike will be introduced or stay among the substitutes for the game. There have been suggestions that Ekitike has handed in a transfer request, but trained with his team-mates as usual yesterday.

Jonathan Burkardt, who has been signed by Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, leads the line.