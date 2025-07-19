Liverpool are trying to seal the signing of Hugo Ekitike as Newcastle United are reluctant to sell Alexander Isak.

Eintracht Frankfurt could decide to play Hugo Ekitike in a pre-season friendly this evening despite Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit.

And after Newcastle had bids rebuffed for Ekitike, the Reds entered the fray. The France under-21 international is keen on a move to Anfield after a successful 2024-25 season. He scored 22 goals in all competitions as Eintracht Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

Liverpool are hopeful that they can land Ekitike for lower than his £86 million release clause. Ideally, he would join the Premier League champions as soon as possible, with Slot’s squad jetting to Asia on Sunday for a pre-season tour.

However, Frankfurt will want to earn as much out of the deal as possible if they are to sell their prized asset. It means that negotiations could go on for a period.

Yet Ekitike is not downing tools. On Friday, he was part of the Eagles’ training session. And according to German publication Kicker, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward is expected to be involved against FSV Frankfurt tonight (17.00 BST). In addition, Dino Toppmöller’s outfit travel to the United States of America on Tuesday for pre-season. It is suggested that Ekitike could be part of the travelling squad if a deal with Liverpool is not completed.

Speaking to German newspaper BILD, Frankfurt veteran Timothy Chandler has insisted that Ekitike will not down tools. He said: "He's very open about it; we talked about it on the first day. If he stays here, he'll do anything for Eintracht. I completely believe him.

"He's pushing hard. You really have to say that. And he says: If something happens, something happens; if not, then it doesn't. As long as he's here, he'll push hard and he's a very, very good boy. And I also know that even if he ends up staying here, he'll give it his all."

Will Ekitike playing for Frankfurt impact Liverpool?

In truth, Liverpool might not be too concerned if Ekitike does play. In fact, they might rather it happen. With the Premier League season starting in less than a month’s time, Slot will want his troops as sharp as possible.

While there is a risk of Ekitike picking up an injury, it’s something that the Reds cannot worry about. In addition, Ekitike refusing to play is something that may not give too good of an impression and Liverpool will want to keep the relationship with Frankfurt cordial ahead of any potential business in the future.

Ekitike’s potential arrive would see the Reds raid the Bundesliga for a third time this summer, having already signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz cost a club-record £100 million which could rise to £116 million, while Frimpong had a release clause of £29.5 million.