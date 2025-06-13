The future of Luis Diaz at Liverpool is still uncertain | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Emile Heskey has weighed in on Luis Diaz’s future at Liverpool.

Liverpool are now really shifting through the gears in what is shaping up to be a huge summer transfer window for the Premier League champions.

The Reds have secured the signing of Jeremie Frimpong and are closing in on bringing his former teammate Florian Wirtz to Anfield as well. The two clubs are working on finalising a reported £114 million deal, which will see the midfielder become Liverpool’s most expensive signing, if all goes to plan.

The Reds are also expected to oversee further departures following the exits of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher. Luis Diaz is another name whose future has been questioned recently and club icon Emile Heskey has had his say on the matter.

Emile Heskey encourages Luis Diaz Liverpool sale on one condition

Diaz is once again being targeted by Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia following another impressive season. Contrasting reports have been doing the rounds in recent weeks, including reports in Spain that the Colombian will ‘do his best’ to leave the club this summer.

According to a bombshell report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Diaz is ‘determined’ to join Barcelona because he ‘doesn’t feel valued’ at Liverpool. It is no secret that both Diaz and his father would love for him to complete a move to Camp Nou.

Heskey believes that Liverpool should consider selling the winger if it means bringing in a significant fee to spend on his replacement.

“I like Diaz and I wouldn't ordinarily want to sell someone like that, but if you're bringing in someone who's younger, who can do a similar job, and you’re getting a decent fee, then I’d take that offer,” the Anfield icon told Prime Casino.

“He’s 29 or so, no spring chicken. It just makes sense if Diaz moves on and the transfer fee is large enough to pay for his replacement.”

Who could replace Luis Diaz at Liverpool?

Heskey weighed in on potential options to replace Diaz, should Liverpool opt to sell him this summer. Anthony Gordon was named as a ‘great’ target, having been linked with a move to Anfield already.

After already rejecting an approach from Barcelona, Liverpool are now said to be demanding ‘up to £70 million’ before they consider selling Diaz, according to Football Insider.

If they can pocket the amount they are asking for, the Reds will be able to reinvest it in his replacement. Heskey believes Gordon could be a good option and one Newcastle United may agree to sell, if it means keeping Alexander Isak.

“With Gordon, I think Newcastle would listen to offers in a way they wouldn’t for Isak. They’ve got all that money but they can’t spend it because of the way PSR works. So they’ll be willing to make deals if it frees them up for other transfers,” Heskey continued.

Football Insider also reported last month that Gordon ‘is still on Liverpool’s radar’ but they could still be looking at a whopping £100 million transfer fee if they want to strike a deal with the Magpies.