Liverpool transfer news as Emre Can speaks out on Jude Bellingham.

Emre Can believes that it is difficult to put a finger on what's best for Jude Bellingham's future amid Liverpool's interest.

The midfielder is back on English soil tonight when Borussia Dortmund face Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 second leg at Stamford Bridge.

All eyes will be on Bellingham, whose side take a 1-0 lead into the encounter. The 19-year-old is arguably the most coveted player in the world and is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have long been admirers of Bellingham - who has recorded 10 goals and six assists in 31 appearances this season - as Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his engine-room options. Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea have also been named as potential suitors.

Can spent four seasons at Anfield between 2014-18. The Germany international reckons that his Dortmund team-mate Bellingham is a 'world-class talent' and only he and his family can decide on his next

“He's a world-class talent, everybody knows his potential,” said Can. "Jude has to know himself what he is doing. It's difficult to say what is best for him. He and his family have to decide that.”

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said on Bellingham’s future: “With all respect for Jude and his performance, we are answering these kinds of questions since he arrived (in 2020).

“Before he chose to join us, he had opportunities to join the Premier League. There was loads of interest from top-flight clubs.

“But he chose to join us because he knows it can be the perfect step for him. I think we’ve proven it both ways. He’s helping us a lot. But we as a club are helping him and his career as well.

“We are really happy that he’s part of our team, he’s one of our leaders at 19. He stepped into the England team as one of our players. But we know that we need a good performance from him tomorrow.