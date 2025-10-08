Liverpool pair Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news on Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Alisson Becker and Giovanni Leoni.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plenty have agreed that the international break has come at the right time for Liverpool.

After three successive defeats, the Reds may well feel fortunate that there is a pause in the season. While the Premier League table reads Arne Slot’s side sitting second, things have not been straightforward from the outset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Liverpool won their opening seven games in all competitions, they required late goals in five of them. Defeats against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea did not come as a shock. The Reds have struggled to find rhythm after a significant squad overhaul in the summer transfer window.

Slot will be hoping that changes when his squad reassemble next week ahead of a clash against fierce foes Manchester United. Liverpool have had injury problems starting to mount. Here’s a current look at the injury situation and the players who could be available to face United at Anfield on Sunday 19 October.

Ibrahima Konate - quad

The centre-back was subbed off in the 2-1 loss against Chelsea because of his issue. Slot confirmed that he did not want to take any risks with Konate, while he was already thinking about dropping Ryan Gravenberch back to defence. Konate linked up with France's squad for the international break, which is a suggestion he has avoided a serious problem.

Potential return game: Manchester United (H), Sunday 19 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Robertson - ankle/ foot

The Liverpool vice-captain was spotted limping after the Chelsea loss and needed assistance from a member of the club's medical department to leave the pitch. There has not been much more on Robertson's issue but Scotland have not yet issued any updates on his fitness. However, the left-back has suggested he will be playing against Greece on Thursday,

Potential return game: Manchester United (H), Sunday 19 October.

Wataru Endo - unknown

Despite playing around 10 minutes against Chelsea, Endo sustained an issue that has forced him out of Japan's squad. The Samurai Blue did not give any further details on the midfielder's problem.

Potential return game: Manchester United (H), Sunday 19 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper finds himself back on the treatment table at the exact same time of the season as a year ago. Alisson's complaint is expected to see him unavailable for a sustained period, with Slot admitting that it's already unlikely the Brazilian will play against Man United. There have been suggestions that it might be until after November's international break before Alisson is back fit.

Potential return: November

Stefan Bajcetic - hamstring

The midfielder has not played a match since May after suffering his problem during a loan spell at Las Palmas and underwent surgery. Bajcetic is likely going to need minutes for the under-21s before he is considered for first-team action.

Potential return: N/A

Jayden Danns - hamstring

The highly-rated teenage striker has endured little luck on the injury front over the past year. Danns finds himself back on the treatment table after picking up his problem playing for the under-21s last month. He's expected to be absent for a

The 18-year-old centre-back suffered a devastating blow during an impressive debut in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton. Leoni is set to be unavailable for around a year.

Potential return: N/A