England’s expected starting XI to face USA

England are back in World Cup action as they prepare to face USA this evening. The Three Lions go into the clash in confident mood after thrashing Iran 6-2 in their opening game of the tournament in Qatar.

The States head into the match on the back of their 1-1 draw against Wales last time out. They are ranked 16th in the world.

Liverpool pair Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the squad. They were both on the bench against Iran though and aren’t guarenteed starters for Gareth Southgate’s side at the moment.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is currently number one for his country and will be looking to keep a clean sheet against USA after letting in two in the last game. Meanwhile, Toffees defender Conor Coady faces a battle to get into the team.

As per The Athletic, Southgate is expected to go with the same team as last time. With that in mind, we take a look at the expected starting XI...

GK: Jordan Pickford Everton's goalkeeper is the number one at the moment and will want a clean sheet.

RB: Kieran Trippier He gets in ahead of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

CB: John Stones The Manchester City man is backed up by Everton's Conor Coady.

CB: Harry Maguire He played well against Iran as he silences out online criticism.