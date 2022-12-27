All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds return with a bang.

Liverpool are already back in the swing of things after returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day.

The Reds saw off Aston Villa away from home on Monday night, winning 3-1 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the young Stefan Bajcetic. Manchester United are still to play, but Liverpool are now five points outside the top four and with a game in hand over fourth-placed Tottenham. The Reds will be looking to continue their winning ways against Leicester City on December 30.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Fernandez speaks

Liverpool have already agreed a deal to sign PSV star Cody Gakpo, but even with that deal, they are being linked with a big-money deal for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez has also been linked with a number of other clubs ahead of the January window, and amid those links, he has spoken to Argentinian fans. He said: “I don’t know anything about [a transfer]. It’s up to my agent, I don’t want to get involved. I’m focused on Benfica, in a few days we have an important game.” Benfica will reportedly demand over £60million to sell Fernandez, and interest from other clubs could force that figure up.

Lozano links

Liverpool are said to be in ‘pole position’ to sign Napoli star Hirving Lozano. According to Calciomercato, a number of Premier League clubs have been sniffing around the Mexican, and Liverpool are in the best position. Though, it seems unlikely they will chase a move for another winger after agreeing to sign Gakpo.