Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, acknowledges the fans, following the teams defeat to Liverpool after the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Manchester United suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag gave credit to Liverpool’s ruthless finishing in their comprehensive victory over Manchester United.

The Reds earned a 3-0 triumph against their arch-enemies at Old Trafford to continue their 100% start in the Premier League. Luis Diaz fired a first-half double before Mo Salah put the encounter to bed seven minutes into the second period.

Liverpool were deserved winners and the scoreline could have been more emphatic. And ten Hag admitted that the visitors fully capitalised on the mistakes that United made. Speaking to BBC Sport, the Old Trafford boss said: "It's quite simple. We were in the game. It was equal after half an hour then we made two big mistakes and Liverpool took them really well. It was good finishes and they were very clinical. When you are 2-0 down against Liverpool, they are very dynamic. We brought someone on with legs.

"We tried to get it to 2-1. We had the shot with Joshua Zirkzee that could have done that, then we made another mistake. It was a really clinical finish from Mohamed Salah. I have to credit this and compliment Liverpool on how they finish. They were great goals.

"It's individual quality. Liverpool have great players but I think we have such players as well. Zirkzee had very good positions and was nearly there. We will be fine. We have to improve, we know that. Today we have to take this but we will bounce back.”

Ten Hag is into his third season as United supremo. He’s under pressure from sections of supporters after finishing just eighth in the Premier League last term and crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage. This campaign, they have picked up only three points from their opening three matches so far - which was a late 1-0 success over Fulham on the opening day.

But United were crowned FA Cup winners in 2023-24 and won the Carabao Cup in 2022-23. Ten Hag has claimed that his troops will again be challenging for silverware this time around. Speaking to reporters at his post-match press conference, ten Hag said: "I have to explain this so many times, also on Friday at the press conference, we will build this new team, we have young players, we have players to build into the season, we had three players first start of the season, they didn't play 90 minutes.

"We will be fine, but it is clear we have to improve and in the end of the season I quite am confident we will have a big chance to lift another trophy."