Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Sunday

The pressure on Liverpool to pick up three points from their trip to Manchester City on Sunday has increased after Arne Slot’s side dropped more points in the Premier League title race on Wednesday night.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa. A mistake in defence gave Mohamed Salah the chance to fire Liverpool into the lead but two goals in 10 minutes before half time from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins turned the game on its head. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected shot hauled the Reds level and then Darwin Nunez missed a golden chance to put Liverpool back in front but he blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

Villa created some chances late on as they looked to snatch all three points but the sides shared the spoils. It is the Reds’ second 2-2 in a week after the same scoreline against Everton at Goodison Park. The result leaves the door open for Arsenal to close to the gap to five points when they host an out of form West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

Erling Haaland injury latest

While Liverpool were held to a draw at Villa, Man City were knocked out of the Champions League as they lost 3-1 at Real Madrid. Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick as Nico Gonzalez scored a consolation in stoppage time, with Madrid winning 6-3 on aggregate to move to the round of 16.

Key City striker Erling Haaland did not feature despite travelling with the squad and being pictured in training ahead of the game. He was withdrawn as City beat Newcastle United 4-0 last weekend and providing a fresh update ahead of Sunday’s game with Liverpool, Guardiola said on Wednesday night: “Erling trained yesterday. I believe the images we have done are fine, but he has discomfort walking and for example on stairs. We spoke yesterday, and this morning and he said he didn’t feel good, didn’t feel ready.”

Haaland has featured six times for City against Liverpool, scoring two goals. He netted in a 3-2 Carabao Cup victory in December 2022 and scored in a 1-1 draw between the clubs at the Etihad Stadium last season. He has never been in the winning side against Liverpool in the Premier League, as he was out with a groin injury when City beat Liverpool 4-1 in April 2023.

Who else could miss Man City v Liverpool?

Connor Bradley was forced off during Liverpool’s draw with Villa. He had only replaced Alexander-Arnold just after the hour mark but was unable to finish the game. Slot admitted the defender was “99.9 per cent not available” for the upcoming games against City and Newcastle United. Cody Gakpo was ruled out of the clash against Villa but described as close to be being back while Joe Gomez could need surgery after picking up a fresh injury against Plymouth Argyle.

Tyler Morton is also out for Liverpool due to a shoulder injury. As highlighted, Haaland’s availability is in doubt as is defender John Stones, who was forced off against Real Madrid. The England international was in tears as he left the pitch early in the game. Manuel Akanji, Rodri and Oscar Bobb are all ruled out longer-term.