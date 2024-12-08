Anthony Gordon was in talks with a Liverpool transfer in the summer.

Eddie Howe has confessed that Newcastle United may have to sell players again in the January transfer window.

The Magpies must meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules, having been forced to allow players to depart before the financial deadline on 30 June. Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh joined Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively - although they did explore the idea of allowing Anthony Gordon to join Liverpool.

The deal would have been worth a reported £75 million but the Reds were not prepared to allow Jarell Quansah to go in the opposite direction. Gordon grew up as a boyhood Liverpool fan despite coming through Everton’s academy and reportedly was open to the idea while representing England at Euro 2024.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the Reds were still keen on the winger. But although Newcastle might have to offload some members of their squad, especially if they are to replenish their current roster, Howe is hopeful that does not have to happen. The Toon boss said: “What I’ll say on that is that trading is essential, both in and out, to the model of PSR. I think the days where teams don’t sell players, unless your revenue streams are so big, are gone.

“It doesn't mean we can't hopefully make big signings and players for the here and now who are ready to play, but maybe not all under that category at the same time.

“Our revenue streams aren’t where we want them to be ultimately, we’re trying to grow them. So I think trading in and out is going to be essential. Hopefully, it’s not players that we’re forced to sell like. Hopefully, it’s in a more stable setting, but you can’t guarantee anything.”

“We will try and do our best.There’ll be a lot of twists and turns, but the want from everyone internally is to try and improve the squad. If we can do, we will. If we can’t, we won’t.”