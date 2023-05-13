Liverpool are set to increase their Anfield capacity from next season as the stadium expansion nears completion

Liverpool’s Anfield capacity is set to stand at 61,000 next season as the Anfield Road Stand expansion adds 7,000 more seats to their home stadium.

Work on the expansion is set to continue until the end of July, with Liverpool requesting to play their first game of the 2023-24 season away from home to ensure work is completed in time for next campaign’s first home game.

The same request was given the green light by the Premier League ahead of the opening of the new Main Stand which took the capacity to 54,000.

The Reds have one of the biggest fanbases in world football, and there will no doubt be plenty of demand to fill the extra 7,000 seats from next season onwards.

We have looked at how Liverpool’s current average attendance compares to some of the biggest clubs in Europe - as it gives an idea of where they might place on the list from next season onwards...

1 . Barcelona Average attendance: 82,961

2 . Borussia Dortmund Average attendance: 80,643

3 . Bayern Munich Average attendance: 75,005

4 . Man United Average attendance: 73,193

