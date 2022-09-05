All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds look to improve on their disappointing start.

Liverpool were left frustrated again on the weekend as they continue their tricky start to the season.

It’s not the start Jurgen Klopp will have wanted from his men, but they are still only six points off the leaders, and there is plenty of time remaining.

It was an interesting summer window for the Reds, who added to their squad by signing the likes of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo.

In that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield:

Firmino interest

Juventus are said to be considering a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian faces an uncertain future, headed for an exit next summer when his Liverpool contract expires.

But Liverpool could move to sell him in January in order to secure some sort of fee, and Italian outlet CMW say Juventus are lurking with intent.

It’s claimed Juve are hoping Liverpool will want to make the loan signing of Arthur Melo permanent in January.

If that is the case, they are hoping to be able to convince the Reds to strike a swap deal that would see Firmino join the Old Lady.

Klopp missed out on target

Speaking of Juventus, Liverpool were said to be keen on signing midfielder Denis Zakaria late in the transfer window, as detailed by the Express.

It’s claimed Jurgen Klopp preferred a move for Zakaria, the Juve star who ended up joining Chelsea on loan.

After missing out on Zakaria, Klopp and Liverpool turned to Melo, signing the Brazilian on a season-long loan deal.