Liverpool have been at the centre of several huge transfer stories this summer

The question of who will line up in Arne Slot’s forward positions has been a topic of much debate throughout the summer and Liverpool are still no closer to knowing the answer as we approach the final weeks of the transfer window.

Speculation around the potential signing of Alexander Isak continues to build, after the Reds reportedly had an £120million bid rejected and are now waiting for Newcastle United to sign a striker of their own before returning with an improved offer.

There may still be multiple key departures across the forward line, too - Harvey Elliott has been tipped to take the next step in his career elsewhere, while Federico Chiesa found minutes hard to come by last season and has been linked with moves to Fulham or back to his native Italy. The highest-profile potential exit of them all is arguably Darwin Nunez, who has attracted a lot of interest this summer after it became clear the Reds may be open to a permanent exit for the Uruguayan.

AC Milan make Darwin Nunez top transfer target

Reported by The Mirror, AC Milan have made contact with the camp of Nunez over a move to the Serie A giants. The report states that Milan have made Nunez their ‘top target’ for the remainder of the transfer window.

This is not the first time the Uruguay international has been the subject of serious interest from Italy, as Scudetto winners Napoli were reported to have made an approach earlier in the summer before ultimately opting for alternative target Lorenzo Lucca instead.

Liverpool signed Nunez for a fee worth up to £85million from Benfica in 2022 and will be hoping to make back a financial return on the striker, who has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds. Arnaud Kalimuendo, Dusan Vlahovic and Rasmus Hojlund have also been shortlisted by Milan in their search for a new striker but Nunez is first choice, report Sky Sports Italy.

Nunez also targeted by Saudi giants Al Hilal

AC Milan may not be the only club battling for Nunez’s signature before the window slams shut, as Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have been reported as having begun negotiations with the player’s representatives, as per Fabrizio Romano on X.

The transfer guru states that the club’s project has been presented to Nunez in recent days ahead of continued negotiations with player and club, as Al Hilal aim to find out the financials behind a potential move for the 35-cap Uruguay international. According to Tutto Sport, Liverpool are expected to begin negotiations with potential suitors at €55m (£48m). The report states that Juventus may still enter the race for Nunez if a move for Randal Kolo Muani does not come to fruition.

Nunez has helped his transfer prospects with a strong start to pre-season, netting four times for the Reds including a first-half hat-trick behind closed doors against Stoke City. The 26-year-old did not feature in the 4-2 defeat to potential suitors Milan, which Slot revealed was due to injury. With just under a month until the window closes, it remains to be seen who will make the next move to secure the future of Nunez.