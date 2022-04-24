‘Even though’ - Michael Owen makes confident Liverpool vs Everton score prediction

Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield for the 240th Merseyside derby.

Michael Owen has predicted Liverpool to run out comfortable winner of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds welcome their old foes to Anfield this afternoon (16.30).

Jurgen Klopp’s men are aiming to move back within a point of the Premier League summit and head into the clash on the back of a 4-0 thrashing on Manchester United.

The Toffees, meanwhile, are in the relegation mire and just a point above the bottom three after a 1-1 draw with Leicester City earlier this week.

However, Everton won at Anfield last season - for the first times since 1999.

But speaking to BetVictor, Owen doesn’t see another upset and reckons Liverpool will ease to a 4-1 triumph.

He said: “Liverpool were brilliant against United on Tuesday. Some of the football was superb, the second goal in particular was simply outstanding.

“I’ve got to talk about Thiago though. He was good against City at Wembley last week, but the performance on Tuesday was a joy to watch.

“For Everton, it wasn’t a great performance, but that was such a valuable point against Leicester. They need every point they can get, and that’s now four points from two games.