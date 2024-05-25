Arthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

The midfielder made a brief cameo for Liverpool during a failed spell.

Everton have been linked with a move for Arthur Melo.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Toffees and West Ham United have expressed interest in the midfielder.

Arthur has returned to Juventus after spending the 2023-24 season at Fiorentina. However, he is surplus to requirements at the Old Lady while Fiorentina cannot afford to purchase him on a permanent basis.

The Brazilian has endured a difficult period since he moved to Juve from Barcelona in 2020 for a reported fee of €72 million. Last campaign, he was loaned to Liverpool yet made just one fleeting substitute appearance and struggled with injury throughout.

It is suggested by reports in Italy that Arthur will not be part of new Juventus manager Thiago Motta’s plans. Napoli have been suggested as one potential suitor but there have been ‘surveys’ from Everton and Premier League rivals West Ham.