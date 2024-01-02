Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool are looking to add some extra firepower to their ranks this month as they prepare to fight off the competition for the Premier League title. The Reds are top of the table with a three-point cushion thanks to their impressive unbeaten streak but there are clubs lurking and waiting to capitalise on any mistakes.

As well as adding back-up options to their ranks, Liverpool have some decisions to make about potential outgoings as well. While there are some players now into the final six months of their contracts, they have to make an imminent decision on Fábio Carvalho.

The club have made the decision to curtail the 21-year-old's loan spell with RB Leipzig after he struggled for regular playing time during the first half of the season. Liverpool are now considering where to re-deploy Carvalho for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign and some intriguing parties have emerged to enquire about his services.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, a number of clubs have 'asked for information' about the versatile midfielder and among those interested are Merseyside rivals Everton. Wolves and Leicester City are also asking questions and the Reds are said to 'make a decision soon' on where they would prefer to send £5m man Carvalho.

The young star is still someone Klopp values but he has had limited time in the first team due to the heavily stacked attack over the years. The boss admitted Carvalho was frustrated with his lack of action but applauded his attitude towards moving forwards with the club.

"Fabio, for the situation in which he is now, in training on an absolute super level and not being involved, how he deals with it, I have to say, that’s kind of a role model," Klopp said last year.

"Not that he is happy with the situation, but he never gives up. It’s unbelievable. I don’t think it was probably his best skill before he arrived here, because he was this super-super talent — which he still is — but the character he shows here is exceptional."

Everton have managed to claw their way out of the bottom three despite being hit with a 10-point deduction earlier in the season, however the threat of relegation still looms. The Toffees are currently just one place and one point above the drop zone, and with just 24 goals scored so far, they are searching for help in front of goal.