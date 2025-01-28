Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roundup of the latest January transfer links for Liverpool and Everton.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool and Everton have both had relatively quiet transfer windows this month, with neither club signing off on any major deals in or out. Deadline Day is now is sight, meaning if the Merseyside teams did have any moves in mind, they need to get their skates on to get them over the line.

Liverpool have been heavily in the headlines over the past few weeks, mainly as the spotlight continues to burn bright on those approaching the end of their contracts. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the biggest talking point, as his connections with Real Madrid keep the debate over his future ticking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds aren’t the only ones with contract decisions to make either. Everton have a long list of players who are set to leave the club as free agents this summer, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucouré, and Idrissa Gueye.

The Athletic has provided an update on current transfer situations within the Premier League. Let’s dive into the latest for Liverpool and Everton.

Liverpool considering multiple loan deals

While it doesn’t look like Liverpool are going to make much of a splash this month, they have a list of prospect players they are looking to send out on loan. Ben Doak is set to remain with Middlesbrough until the end of the season after the Reds rejected cash offers from Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town. The club are ‘delighted with his development’ with Boro and are happy to see him see out the loan spell.

Kaide Gordon was recalled from Norwich City this month but Liverpool are looking to send him back out for another short-term stint. Jayden Danns and James McConnell could also both be sent out on Championship loans but the Reds aren’t expected to make a decision on the duo until later on in the week. Danns, who has been attracting attention recently, is on the radar of Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Academy forward Oakley Cannonier is spending this week on trial with Leeds United and he featured for their U21s side on Monday against West Ham in the Premier League 2. Cannonier made a name for himself when he was a ball boy at the Champions League semi-final in 2019. While just 14 at the time, he gave the ball to Alexander-Arnold, enabling his famous quickly-taken corner for Divock Origi to score Liverpool’s fourth goal against Barcelona.

Everton eye Newcastle star amid contract dilemma

Everton could see a large chunk of their first team leave this summer, as a total of 13 players are approaching the end of their contracts. Neal Maupay makes it 14 but his loan spell with Marseille includes an obligation to buy clause.

With a hefty overhaul potentially on the cards, the Toffees are looking at new options to bring in to bolster their squad. The Athletic’s latest Transfer DealSheet reports that they have held ‘long-standing interest’ in Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff.

The midfielder has struggled for regular game time recently and he could be moved on this year. Following a recent extension, Longstaff’s contract now runs until 2026 and as a homegrown player, his departure would present ‘pure profit’ for the Magpies from a PSR point of view.

Everton are among the clubs interested in Longstaff, as they could soon be without a fleet of midfielders. However, ‘no firm offers’ have been received by Newcastle yet,