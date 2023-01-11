Everton ‘eyeing’ move for 22-goal forward amid ‘financial restrictions’ claim

Everton have been linked with a loan move for Arnaut Danjuma.
The Daily Mail reports that the Villarreal forward is on the Toffees’ list of transfer targets this month. However, Everton are claimed to be working under ‘financial restrictions’.
Frank Lampard has admitted that he wants to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window. The Blues have scored just 14 Premier League goals this season and sit in the relegation zone as a consequence.
Danjumua plundered 17 goals in 37 outings to help AFC Bournemouth to Championship promotion in the 2020-21 season. He then completed a move to Villarreal for a reported fee of €25 million.
The 25-year-old played a key role as the La Liga outfit reach the Champions League semi-finals last campaign before they were knocked out by Liverpool. In total, the Holland international netted 16 times in 34 appearances.
This term, Danjuma has fallen down the pecking order somewhat at Villarreal but still bagged six goals in 17 games. However, the 25-year-old was not included in Holland’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.
Liverpool and Manchester United have previously been linked with Danjuma.
Everton have yet to make a signing during the window, with Nathan Broadhead being sold to Ipswich Town and Tom Cannon being loaned to Preston North End.