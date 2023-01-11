Everton ‘eyeing’ move for 22-goal forward amid ‘financial restrictions’ claim

Everton transfers news as Arnaut Danjuma is rumoured to be a target during the January transfer window.

Frank Lampard has admitted that he wants to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window. The Blues have scored just 14 Premier League goals this season and sit in the relegation zone as a consequence.

Danjumua plundered 17 goals in 37 outings to help AFC Bournemouth to Championship promotion in the 2020-21 season. He then completed a move to Villarreal for a reported fee of €25 million.

The 25-year-old played a key role as the La Liga outfit reach the Champions League semi-finals last campaign before they were knocked out by Liverpool. In total, the Holland international netted 16 times in 34 appearances.

This term, Danjuma has fallen down the pecking order somewhat at Villarreal but still bagged six goals in 17 games. However, the 25-year-old was not included in Holland’s squad for the 2022 World Cup.

