Everton could play a part in nudging this Liverpool target in the direction of Man City | Getty Images

Everton could spark a domino effect which could lead to Liverpool missing out on a prominent transfer target.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City have registered their interest in Liverpool target Marc Guehi and could join the race for his signature, should domino effects be triggered at the Etihad.

The Reds have been linked with the centre-back for a while now but City’s presence could shake things up in their pursuit. Guehi is now into the final 12 months of his contract with Crystal Palace and is not willing to sign an extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace chairman Steve Parish is now hyper-aware of the situation and is reportedly ‘attempting to push’ Guehi in the direction of Anfield to get a sale over the line. As the risk of him leaving Selhurst Park for free rises, Parish is ‘engaging in talks’ with Liverpool, hoping they will come forward with an official bid.

However, the Reds are not willing to spend more than £30 million on the centre-back, and Palace value him at £40 million. If a compromise cannot be met, Liverpool could miss out, especially as Man City are now also in the picture.

Man City ‘considering’ signing Marc Guehi

According to the Daily Star Sunday, Liverpool ‘might not be in pole position’ to sign Guehi this summer. City could see two of their own centre-backs sold before the transfer window closes, which will in turn, see them ‘consider’ pursuing Guehi in these final days of the window.

The Palace captain is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona, as well as Liverpool. But with City also entering the picture, this could further complicate the transfer saga, especially if they can offer regular playing time to the England international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guehi is reportedly ‘being discussed’ at the Etihad, should Pep Guardiola see both Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake leave the club. The duo have been linked with exits during this late stage in the window, and the latter is on the radar of Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton.

The Toffees could play a hand in City’s pursuit of Guehi, should things move forward with their reported interest in Ake.

Everton could spark City pursuit of Marc Guehi

Reports have been doing the rounds recently, linking Ake to a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Former club scout Bryan King believes the Dutch international would be a strong addition to David Moyes’ side.

“I like Ake, he always puts in a performance for Man City,” King told Goodison News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He could certainly be pushed in alongside [Jarrad] Branthwaite, or [James] Tarkowski if needed. He would be a good addition, he’s got good experience now, and he’s a solid defender.”

City are said to be holding out for £40 million for Ake but King believes Everton could strike a deal for about half that, quoting the £15-20 million region as a more reasonable expectation.

“He’s now 30, but he’s got a good three or four years in him still. Ake would be a good asset for Everton,” he continued.

Should Everton push to sign Ake this window, they could force Man City’s attention in the direction of Guehi, ultimately assisting in Liverpool missing out on one of their final leading targets of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If City bid more than Liverpool’s supposed maximum of £30 million, it could all collapse for the Reds. Equally, it could boil down to which club offers Guehi the best personal terms, and who he is guaranteed a more regular role with.

In other news, Stubborn Newcastle 'baffled' Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike as Magpies try to shift narrative over Alexander Isak