The latest transfer rumours from Everton and Liverpool

Liverpool and Everton had a weekend off from action as the FA Cup took centre stage. Everton lost to Bournemouth earlier in the competition while Liverpool were knocked out by Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth gave a good account of themselves before losing 3-1 at Manchester City while Bournemouth beat Wolves on penalties to move into the last eight. Bournemouth and Man City have been drawn together in the quarter finals. It is a tie that would have resulted in a third Merseyside derby of the season if both Everton and Liverpool had managed to remain in the competition.

However, the focus has shifted for both clubs with Everton looking to finish as high as possible in the Premier League after David Moyes’ return injected some form and energy back into the club. For Liverpool they are in Champions League action this week before taking on Southampton as they look to chase down the title. They also have the Carabao Cup final with Newcastle United later this month.

Both clubs have an eye on the summer and potential incomings, and we round up the latest rumours from both clubs.

Everton unlikely to sign Harrison permanently

Everton loanee Jack Harrison is now unlikely to land a permanent deal at Everton despite spending the last two seasons on loan at the Toffees from Leeds United. Harrison had a clause in his Leeds contract that allowed him to leave on loan if Leeds were not in the Premier League. He joined Everton following the Whites relegation and returned to Goodison Park last summer after Leeds lost the Championship play-off final to Southampton in May.

Now Football Insider have reported that Everton are shifting their focus away from signing Harrison permanently as David Moyes wants more “creativity and width” put into his side. The Everton boss recently issued a public challenge for Harrison to chip in with more goals. Harrison has scored just four goals in 62 games for Everton, while providing three assists. Harrison has been relied on more recently by Moyes as he has started the last four games, with Everton going unbeaten. Harrison was involved in any of the goals, however, with the Toffees netting seven times.

Liverpool learn cost of Isak transfer

Liverpool are set to pursue a move for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer, according to GiveMeSport. Arne Slot is keen to add more to his attack with Darwin Nunez coming under public criticism from his manager while being linked with a move away from the club.

However, Newcastle are not set to entertain any offers below £120m. The Swedish international has become of Eddie Howe’s most important players since joining the Magpies for a club record fee back in August 2022. He has a contract until 2028 with the north east club under no pressure to sell. However, widespread reports have circulated that Isak will push for a move if Newcastle do not qualify for the Champions League. Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with the player however there are doubts if Arsenal can afford Isak this summer.

Liverpool are not set to splurge too much once the transfer window opens and may need to sell some players before they can recruit after announcing a £57m loss for their 2023-24 accounts.