‘Is perfect’ - Everton midfielder reveals the Liverpool star who he absolutely loves

Abdoulaye Doucoure is one of several Everton and Liverpool players who will be observing Ramadan for the next month.

Everton midfield Abdoulaye Doucoure says that he loves Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and former Reds star Sadio Mane ahead of the start of Ramadan.

On Wednesday evening, Muslims around the world will begin fasting during daylight hours as they aim to connect with their faith.

It means Premier League players will have to tie together intense training and playing schedules with the efforts during the Islam holy month.

Doucoure is one of four Everton players - along with Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Asmir Begovic - who will be fasting during Ramadan.

The Mali international, speaking to BBC Sport, spoke about his idols when it comes to sport - and both are icons of Everton’s most bitter rivals. Doucoure put rivalry on the pitch aside as he named Liverpool forward Salah and his former partner-in-crime Mane, who joined Bayern Munich last summer, as two players who inspire him.

Doucoure, who scored in the Toffees’ 2-2 draw against Chelsea last weekend, said: "I love Sadio Mane, I love Mohamed Salah. It is not about football - you know the reality between the clubs - but as a human being I love him [Salah].

Liverpool forward battles Abdoulaye Doucoure for the ball during Everton’s 2-0 Merseyside derby win at Anfield in February 2021. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"As a footballer you always want to be an example and Mohamed Salah is one of those. He is doing well at his club so people love him, but they also learn about his religion Islam. He is a good example for us and is perfect. He is good for society and if myself and my team-mates can be an example to others in the city [of Liverpool], that would be great."

Speaking on Ramadan, Doucoure said: "I always love Ramadan. "Sometimes playing football has been hard because Ramadan has been in the summer and during pre-season. But I have always been lucky to practise Ramadan and there have never been problems with my physical condition - I am grateful for that.

"My religion is the most important thing in my life - I put my religion first, then comes my work. You can do both together and I am happy with that. You get so much free time so I am always able to go to the mosque to pray and to enjoy my religion when I'm at home."

Liverpool trio Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita will be observing Ramadan. Premier League matches will pause during the holy period to allow players to break fast.

