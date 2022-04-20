Dominic Calvert-Lewin does not feature for Everton against Leicester City tonight.
The striker is missing from the Toffees’ squad at Goodison Park.
Calvert-Lewin has struggled to build momentum since returning from a four-month absence with a muscle injury.
He’s managed only 14 appearances all season - and not scored since August.
Calvert-Lewin has suffered a fresh quad injury in training and is now set for a period on the sidelines.
Boss Frank Lampard said: “Dominic felt a small sensation in his quad in training.
“We scanned it and it’s 10 days to two weeks, unfortunately, so we’ll miss him for these next couple of games, for sure.
“He’ll possibly be back for Chelsea.”
Demarai Gray replaces Calvert-Lewin in the Everton starting line-up against Leicester.
Yerry Mina also returns to the Toffees side after more than a two-month absence.