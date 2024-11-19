Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton takeover news as The Friedkin Group closes in on completing a deal.

Everton will be hoping for a fresh start should their prospective takeover be completed.

There are hopes that The Friedkin Group’s (TFG) purchase of majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake will be completed by the end of the year. TFG will be adding a second major European team to their portfolio, having owned Italian side AS Roma since August 2020.

TFG will be met with plenty of challenges when they indeed are handed the keys to Everton. There is plenty to address on the pitch, with Everton languishing in the lower echelons of the Premier League for the past three seasons. But away from the football side of things, TFG will also have plenty to address. Supporters will want to see more stability to the hierarchy of the club, with an interim board in place since June 2023.

With that in mind, here’s a look at those who could take up positions at the Blues.

Dan Friedkin

Starting with the obvious. Friedkin is the chairman and CEO of TFG. The company dates back to the establishment of Gulf States Toyota in 1969 which was started by Dan’s father Thomas. Other companies they own include entertainment studio Imperative Entertainment and luxury hospitality management firm Auberge Resorts Collection. Friedkin has a net wealth estimated at $8 billion by Forbes.

Ryan Friedkin

Dan’s son has served on the AS Roma board since their takeover more than four years ago. INews reported in September that Friedkin junior ‘is likely to move to Liverpool’ when the Everton takeover is ratified. He has served as Roma’s interim CEO since September and been described as a ‘football obsessive’ who has a ‘sharp knowledge of data trends’.

Analaura Moreira-Dunkel

Named as a company director of TFG’s investment vehicle Roundhouse Capital Holdings, which appeared on Companies House last month. Moreira-Dunkel is a long-standing employee of TFG. Serves as a director for The Friedkin Group International and has been on Roma’s board since 2020.

Marcus Watts

The other company director of Roundhouse Capital Holdings. Watts is the president of TFG after previously being managing partner of Locke Lord Bissell & Liddell LLP. He is also a Roma board member.

Lina Souloukou

If there is one position that needs addressing at Everton it is the chief executive role. After Denise Barrett-Baxendale left in June 2023 - along with chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp - Colin Chong has served as interim CEO. Chong stepped up to take the reins as he also kept his remit as chief stadium development officer.

But if Everton are to make strides off the pitch then a permanent and specialised chief executive is required. Corriere dello Sport reported that Souloukou could return to TFG after she left Roma four days following club legend Daniele De Rossi’s surprise sacking just weeks into this season.

During her four years in the Italian capital, Souloukou - who previously worked for Greek team Olympiacos - helped broker lucrative commercial deals including securing Riyadh Season as the club’s front shirt sponsor and Adidas as kit manufacturer.

Alistair Mackintosh, who is Fulham’s CEO and sits on the board of directors, has also been linked.