Like most clubs in England, Liverpool have splashed the cash on marquee player signings over the years. From Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, to a record £85 million spent on Darwin Núñez, the Reds have shown they do have the capacity to fork out significant sums when required.

They also have a knack for signing top talent for very low fees. Joël Matip and James Milner both arrived at Anfield on free transfers and went on to make 533 appearances between them. Dubbed by many as the best free transfers in the club’s history, the duo were living proof of how reliable, talented players don’t always come with a huge price tag.

Andy Robertson is another gleaming example. In 2017, the Reds signed a 23-year-old Robertson from Hull City for £8 million, with neither party knowing he would go on to become one of the most influential players the backline had ever seen.

However, Robertson recently revealed that he had initially received interest from the blue side of the city before his eventual switch to Anfield. Prior to his move to Hull in 2014, Everton had made an attempt to sign the left-back from Dundee United.

Speaking on an episode of Premier League Stories, Robertson admitted: “Obviously in the January I had a bit of interest. Everton tried. Everton tried to bid for me and loan me back to Dundee United. I knew there was Premier League interest, but yeah, I just didn’t think about it, I just lived in the moment and didn’t really think too far ahead.”

Robertson spent a year at Dundee United before the club accepted a £2.85 million bid from Hull City for his transfer. Interest was initially shown in January 2014 but his eventual move in the July led him on to becoming a key player for the Tigers.

Everton’s interest then seemingly dissolved over the years, after he opted for a move to another English club. The Toffees were reportedly given a second chance to sign the Scotland star, but they turned down the opportunity to bring him in.

Former director of football Steve Walsh revealed to The Athletic in 2019: “While I was at Everton, I offered them Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire deals, when they were at Hull, and it was worth £20 million for the pair. Everton wouldn’t take them. I had a deal done for Jonny Evans too before he came to Leicester, but again they wouldn’t take him.”

Robertson went on to eventually sign under Jurgen Klopp and establish himself as one of the best left-backs in the world. He made history by becoming the highest-assisting defender in the Premier League but has since passed the crown onto teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold. He has been a crucial and constant player for the Reds, only ever really missing games due to injury.

Robertson’s Transfermarkt value soared during Liverpool’s red hot title-winning period under Klopp. The Scotland captain was worth a hefty €80 million (£66m) after the Reds won the Champions League.