Everton vs Celtic live stream details

Everton play their first match in the Sydney Super Cup in Australia against Celtic this weekend.

The Toffees have jetted off to Australia after the 2022-23 season paused for the World Cup. And Frank Lampard’s side will be hoping for a productive week Down Under ahead of the campaign restarting next month.

Everton sit just one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone, having lost their past three fixtures in all competitions.

Ahead of the clash against Scottish champions Celtic, here’s all the key information you need to know.

Team news

Both sides are expected to play line-ups that are a mixture of youth and experience.

Advertisement

Everton are without six senior players for the clash. Lampard is missing Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady (both England), Amadou Onana (Belgium) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal) because of the World Cup, while Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman are on duty with Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland respectively.

The Blues could hand minutes to Ben Godfrey, who continues his comeback from a fractured leg.

Celtic, meanwhile, have Aaron Mooy (Australia), Daizen Maeda (Japan) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (USA) at the World Cup,

When is Everton vs Celtic?

Everton face Celtic on Sunday 20 November at the Accor Stadium, which is at Sydney Olympic Park.

Kick-off is at 03.45am in the UK.

Advertisement

Is Everton vs Celtic on TV in the UK?

No. The match is not being broadcast by anyone in the UK.

Is there a Everton vs Celtic live stream?

Yes. The match will be available to stream live via Everton TV.

Those who are official, season ticket and hospitality members can watch as part of their memberships benefits package.

Anyone who subscribes to Celtic TV can also watch.