Everton vs Liverpool team news: as 8 players out and 3 doubtful for Merseyside derby

Everton and Liverpool injury news ahead of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

History will be made as the final Merseyside derby takes place at Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

Everton host bitter rivals Liverpool at the Grand Old Lady for the final time before moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. In addition, it will be Arne Slot’s first taste of the much-famed encounter as Reds head coach.

Everton head into the game against the backdrop of a much-needed win. They earned a 4-0 triumph over Wolves to move five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. In addition, they ran out impressive 2-0 victors in the meeting last season.

But Liverpool have improved significantly this campaign and made progress no-one could have predicted after Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the hot seat. Although they played out an enthralling 3-3 draw against Newcastle United, the Reds are still seven points clear at the top of the table.

Bragging rights are on the line, with families set to be divided for a few hours. Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

Everton team news

James Garner - out

The midfielder remains unavailable with a back issue and Everton are being cautious.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa continues to work back from a stress foot fracture that was sustained during October's international break.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker is on the comeback trail from a freak foot issue suffered on the eve of the season. Chermiti played for the under-21s last week but will need more minutes before being ready for first-team duty.

Michael Keane - doubt

The centre-back has missed the past two games with a knock.

Liverpool team news

Alexis Mac Allister - out

The Argentina international is forced to serve a one-match suspension after being booked five times in the Premier League this season.

Ibrahima Konate - out

The centre-back is still several weeks away from being back fit as he recovers from a knee problem suffered against Real Madrid last week.

Conor Bradley - out

A hamstring problem picked up in the Madrid win means that the Northern Ireland international is set for a period on the treatment table.

Kostas Tsimikas - out

The left-back is recovering from an ankle issue that occurred in training. Slot has already admitted Tsimikas won't be back for the Goodison encounter.

Diogo Jota - major doubt

Not played for Liverpool for two months since hurting his ribs in a 2-1 win over Chelsea. Jota has been spotted in parts of training but yet to return to the match-day squad.

Alisson Becker - major doubt

The Reds have not rushed back their No.1 goalkeeper from a hamstring problem. But with Caoimhin Kelleher enduring a difficult night at Newcastle, perhaps that could change Liverpool's plans.

Federico Chiesa - major doubt

The winger quietly made his return from injury for the under-21s as he scored in a 4-3 loss to Danish side Nordsjaelland. Chiesa managed to play for an hour and Liverpool will now have to assess if he is first-team ready.