Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is likely to be absent for games against Manchester United and Everton among others.

Liverpool are preparing for a period without Thiago Alcantara.

The cultured midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the Reds’ opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season - a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Thiago suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the Craven Cottage fixture.

Certainly, it’s a blow for Jurgen Klopp not to have the Spain international available.

Despite only playing 25 Premier League matches last season, Thiago was named in the PFA Team of the Year such were the quality of his performances.

However, The Athletic reports that Thiago could be out for up to six weeks - which would be a big blow.

If that is the case, we take a look at the games he will be unavailable for.

The games Thiago Alcantara may miss for Liverpool

1. Crystal Palace (h) - Monday 15 August (20.00 BST).

2. Manchester United (a) - Monday 22 August (20.00 BST).

3. AFC Bournemouth - (h) - Saturday 27 August (15.00 BST).

4. Newcastle United (h) - Wednesday 31 August (20.00 BST).

5. Everton (a) - Saturday 3 September (12.30 BST).

6. Champions League groups stages match-day one - Tuesday 6/ Wednesday 7 September (20.00).

7. Wolves (h) - Saturday 10 September (15.00 BST).

8. Champions League groups stages match-day two - Tuesday 13 Wednesday 14 September (20.00).