As Liverpool continue to work their way through the summer transfer window we’ve taken the opportunity to look back at previous windows and compare the business from then to now.

We’ve taken a look back at the 2015/16 summer window and who Liverpool signed for that season. Here’s each player and where they are now.

Where Liverpool’s 2015/16 signings are now

Christian Benteke: The frustrating signing of Benteke saw the striker struggle to make a significant impact on the team. Brendan Rodgers brought Benteke in from Aston Villa for a £32.5 million fee — he managed just ten goals throughout his time at Anfield before he was sold to Crystal Palace. Liverpool made back almost all of what they paid for Benteke from the Eagles. He has since left the Premier League and currently plays for DC United in the MLS.

Roberto Firmino: Club icon Firmino arrived at Liverpool alongside Benteke but some nurturing from Jurgen Klopp turned him into the iconic false nine the fans fell in love with. The Reds signed Firmino from Hoffenheim for a reported £29 million. He spent eight years with Liverpool and left in 2023 upon the expiration of his contract. He joined Saudi Arabia side Al Ahli as a free agent. Firmino transferred to Al Sadd in Qatar earlier this month.

Nathaniel Clyne: Full-back Clyne joined Liverpool from Southampton, like a number of memorable players in recent years. His playing time became limited when Trent Alexander-Arnold broke into the first team, and after a loan spell to Bournemouth, Clyne was sold to Crystal Palace, where his career began. He has been there for the past five years.

Marko Grujic, Danny Ings and Joe Gomez among other 2015/16 recruits

Marko Grujic: Liverpool signed Grujic as a young star from Red Star Belgrade. After many years of speculation whether he would be the next big thing in midfield for the Reds, he was eventually sold to Porto in 2020, following loan spells with Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin.

Danny Ings: The England international had a torrid run of luck with injuries at Liverpool but showed his ability on many occasions. After falling down the pecking order with Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in such fine form, the striker was eventually sold to Southampton. Ings left the Saints for Aston Villa in 2021 and has since moved to West Ham, where he currently plays.

Joe Gomez: Gomez is now the longest-serving player in the current Liverpool squad. After joining from Charlton Athletic in 2015, the defender has played every position across the backline and been there for the Reds in their time of need.

Taiwo Awoniyi: Awoniyi signed for Liverpool at just 18 years of age and was tipped to go far at Anfield. However, the breakthrough wasn’t to be and after seven separate loan spells, he signed for Union Berlin on a permanent deal in 2021. He now plays for Nottingham Forest, where he has been since 2022.

James Milner: James Milner was an ever-reliable figure for Liverpool until he eventually departed as he arrived, as a free agent. The hard-working midfielder joined Brighton and Hove Albion following his release from Anfield, where he is still under contract until next year.

Adam Bogdan: The goalkeeper was a rarely used option between the sticks for Liverpool. He signed in 2015 from Crewe Alexandra and left in 2019 to join Scottish side Hibs. Bogdan returned to home country Hungary to join Ferencvaros but he has since retired from the professional game.

