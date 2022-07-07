Liverpool continue their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool are back into the swing of things after returning for pre-season training.

The Reds reported back for duty at their Kirkby base on Monday as they build towards the 2022-23 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side open their Premier League campaign at Fulham on Saturday 6 August and jet off for a tour of southeast Asia at the weekend.

However, some of the Reds’ stars are still to return after heading off on international duty at the end of the campaign.

The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been handed extended breaks.

To make up the numbers, Klopp has called upon a host of youngsters during the formative stages of pre-season.

We take a look at every teenager who has been spotted so far.

1. Fabio Carvalho The 18-year-old has reportedly made quite the impression after signing this summer from Fulham for a fee of up to £7.7 million. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Harvey Elliott The exciting attacking midfielder, 19, will be aiming to thrust his way back into Jurgen Klopp’s plans after a horrific ankle injury last season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Tyler Morton The 19-year-old midfielder made a first-team breakthrough last season, making nine appearances. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Melkamu Frauendorf Signed from Hoffenheim in 2020, the midfielder - who is 20 - made his debut off the bench against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup last season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images