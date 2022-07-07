Liverpool are back into the swing of things after returning for pre-season training.
The Reds reported back for duty at their Kirkby base on Monday as they build towards the 2022-23 campaign.
Jurgen Klopp’s side open their Premier League campaign at Fulham on Saturday 6 August and jet off for a tour of southeast Asia at the weekend.
However, some of the Reds’ stars are still to return after heading off on international duty at the end of the campaign.
The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have been handed extended breaks.
To make up the numbers, Klopp has called upon a host of youngsters during the formative stages of pre-season.
We take a look at every teenager who has been spotted so far.