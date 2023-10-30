Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance of Alexis Mac Allister in Liverpool’s victory over Nottingham Forest underlined how the Reds ‘benefit’ from deploying an attacking player in the No.6 role.

Mac Allister moved to Anfield from Brighton for £35 million in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international was heralded for his qualities in the final third at the Seagulls, scoring 10 goals last season.

But since he joined Liverpool, Mac Allister has chiefly operated in a holding midfield role. The Reds have lost just one game so far this term and the 24-year-old caught the eye in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Forest. And with Steve Cooper’s side difficult to break down, with Liverpool having to wait until the 31st minute before Diogo Jota opened the scoring, Klopp reckons the Reds reap the rewards of Mac Allister being stationed in the position.

The Liverpool manager said: “It's obviously not really a discussion we have otherwise we wouldn't play him there. I think today everyone could see the benefit of a player who comes from the offensive side of the game than from the other side. In a game where you have to create things, where you have to pass, where you have to switch sides. That's how it is then because not all balls reached the target. If you try something in tight spaces that's completely normal, I have no problem at all with losing balls around the box because that's where we should be then for counter-pressing and that can happen.

“I am really pleased for him and [he had] a lot of defensively top moments, really killed the counter and stuff like this. He was really there. He's good in these things, that's why we play him there. In one-on-one situations he is really good and we have to make sure as a team that the spaces are really small in these moments. We can do that with the eights, with the wingers and with the central striker. We can do that with centre-halves who defend into midfield in these moments. Then we have just a really creative player in the centre of the park together with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in some moments, which is helpful. Very helpful.”