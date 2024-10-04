Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: The manager spoke on his key players ahead of the Palace game.

Arne Slot addressed the media ahead of Liverpool’s trip to face Crystal Palace in the dreaded 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday.

Asked about multiple topics that included player form, the test of Oliver Glasner’s side, the title race and the ongoing contract situation, he was in a relaxed but focused mood ahead of another key game. With the international break set to take place across the next two weeks, this game stands as one final push to maintain their lead at the top of the table - they currently lead Arsenal and Manchester City by one point who face Southampton and Fulham respectively.

On Crystal Palace

“Palace have shown how tough an opponent they are against big teams like United and Chelsea. They got a result. 12.30 after Wed 8 in Champions League, a difficult one, facing a team that has had a whole week to prepare. But that's part of being at a top club.”

On the contract situation

When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, he responded, “It's the same boring answer as always. If you ask me every two or three days, you still get the same boring answer. Try after the international break"

On Ryan Gravenberch

Speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Palace, he was asked about the form of Gravenberch who has been in star form. "It's now up to him now to keep the standards as they are, that's a challenge as he, like the others, has to play every three days." He added: “He's already played more 90 minute games this season than the last two seasons. Interesting to see how he copes.”

On Federico Chiesa

“Chiesa didn’t train for the last two days, he came in today to see if he could and if he can then I will still have a decision to make as we can only select 20 and he hasn’t trained for a few days. First of all we need to see if he can train and if so, then it will be our decision whether he comes with us to the game or not.”