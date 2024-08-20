Ruben Amorim. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with Gonaclo Inacio as Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea reportedly monitor Joe Gomez.

Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim admits it is possible Goncalo Inacio leaves the club this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with a switch for the centre-back. It has been suggested that the Reds could bolster their defensive options in the transfer market, with head coach Arne Slot still to make a signing.

What is more, Joe Gomez is reportedly exploring his options ahead of a potential Liverpool exit as he seeks regular game-time. The Reds had agreed to sell Gomez for £45 million to Newcastle United, with Anthony Gordon heading in the opposite direction for £75 million, but a deal broke down earlier this summer.

Should Gomez leave, Slot will have cash to spent and could look to replenish his defensive options. Inacio reportedly has a £51 million release clause but it’s been suggested that Sporting could accept a lower offer of around £38 million.

Ahead of the Lions’ 6-1 victory over CD Nacional, Amorim - linked with succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat - addressed the future of Inacio. And he could not confirm the 22-year-old will remain in Lisbon when the transfer window closes on 30 August.

Amorim said via O Jogo: "A lot of news has already come out. I don’t know if there have been negotiations. Inacio will play tomorrow. He’s ready. Whatever happens in the market...

"We already have some experience; we know that our players are very attractive for the market. Until it closes, everything is possible. No more or less worried about waiting for the market to close."