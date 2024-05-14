Liverpool transfer news: The French midfielder was a key target last summer.

Former Liverpool target Khephren Thuram could be available for a much lower price than last season, according to the latest reports.

Thuram, 23, was a target last summer as Jurgen Klopp looked to revitalise his midfield which he did with four signings which cost around £150m. However, at one point, Thuram and national teammate Manu Kone, were heavily linked as young, mobile and technically strong youngsters to replace the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

He suffered a hamstring injury at the back end of the 2022/23 season which stopped a potential move but Fabrizio Romano also revealed that ‘the package was considered too expensive by Liverpool’.

Thuram set to leave?

A year on, reports have resurfaced about Thuram’s future as he is now set to be available for a cut price fee of between £12-17m (€15-20m) according to French outlet Nice-Matin. The French midfielder has one year left on his deal and could exit this summer.

For Liverpool, Thiago is set to leave on a free transfer but with a strong contingent with Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curits Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic - it looks unlikely that another midfielder will arrive. But, the option is there for a low-cost fee.

What Thuram said about Liverpool

Following a summer of speculation, no move materialised but Thuram was pleased with the links and explained his reasoning for staying in November. “I have developed aspects of my game. Regarding what happened in the transfer window, I decided to stay.

