General view before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Former Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back in England regaining his fitness

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently training with Arsenal as he continues to consider the next move in his career.

The ex-England international is still without a club after leaving Bestikas in August. The Turkish giants terminated his contract after two years at the club, where injury issues continued to set him back.

During his first season with Besiktas, Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered an injury to his thigh and missed 14 Super Lig fixtures. He joined the club following the expiration of his contract with Liverpool in 2023. He was part of a hefty midfield exodus, as Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Naby Keita also left Anfield.

Why is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain training with Arsenal?

While he remains a free agent, Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to Arsenal to train and regain his fitness.

The midfielder, now 32, was pictured training with the Gunners’ youth team as Mikel Arteta’s side prepare to face Slavia Prague in the Champions League this week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is building his fitness ready to pursue a new club and Arsenal, who signed him from Southampton in 2011, are providing him with their London Colney training facility.

The midfielder spent six years of his career at Arsenal before Liverpool came knocking in 2017. The Reds paid a £35 million transfer fee to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from their Premier League rivals.

Pundit suggests Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reunion with former teammate

Tim Sherwood has suggested Oxlade-Chamberlain’s former teammate Jack Wilshere should be trying to convince him to join Luton Town, where he currently manages.

Wilshere, who spent the bulk of his career at Arsenal, retired from his playing career in 2022. He returned to North London to manage Arsenal’s U18s, before being appointed Norwich City’s head coach on an interim basis earlier this year.

Last month, Wilshere was announced as the new Luton Town manager, who are currently competing in League One, following back-to-back relegations.

Discussing Oxlade-Chamberlain’s return to Arsenal to train, Sherwood told Sky Sports News (via talkSPORT): “I think it's a great move for Oxlade to get himself fit and also for them academy boys who are coming through in their numbers at Arsenal.”

The former Blackburn Rovers star was then quizzed on where the ex-Liverpool midfielder should move to next.

“It depends what level he wants to play at,” Sherwood said. “But if I'm Jack Wilshere, and I know it's League One, I am absolutely ringing his phone off the hook to get him to come and play for his old mate and help out that group at Luton.

“But he might have his sights a lot higher, and he probably has.”

Rumours over where Oxlade-Chamberlain might move to next have gone quiet. However, over the summer he was linked with Birmingham City, who have returned to the Championship following their League One title win and promotion last season.

The move did not materialise in the end and Oxlade-Chamberlain remains without a club as we approach the end of the year.