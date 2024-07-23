Liverpool FC transfer news: The former defender has had his say on the future of the Liverpool star.

Glen Johnson believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could well be tempted by the pull of Real Madrid in the future.

The Spanish giants have been linked with a move given the defender has entered the final year of his deal at Liverpool. With uncertainty over his new contract, Madrid have reportedly tried to make contact, with Christian Falk (SportBILD) claiming that there has been ‘contact’ with the player since last month over a potential deal.

Since then, there have been reports from elsewhere (Football Insider) suggesting that Liverpool are ‘expected’ to instigate ‘crunch talks’ by the end of year. And while Madrid’s interest is ‘not advanced’ he is one player they are targeting to add to their squad in the future.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson claimed that the pull of Madrid may be too strong for Alexander-Arnold to ignore. “Madrid’s Madrid. Liverpool are going to be going through some uncertain times in the short-term, so if Real Madrid are at the table, it’s difficult for players to not go.” He began.

“If he goes there, he’s likely to win the Champions League again, so I don’t think he could turn that down and Madrid would be crazy to not try and sign him. He could even sign a pre-contract with them from January onwards, but Liverpool can’t lose him for free.

“He’s way too good for that to happen and it would be ridiculous business for Liverpool to allow him to leave on a free transfer. I’m sure Liverpool are trying to keep him, but as the clock’s ticking and that Real Madrid are interested in him, then it’s only going against Liverpool at this moment in time.”

