Ex-Liverpool star hailed as 'best free transfer ever' makes major career announcement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool FC news: The former defender has called time on his career after leaving Liverpool in the summer.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip has called time on his football career, months after leaving the club as a free agent.

His contract ran out at the end of last season and he was set to find a new club but, despite links to many clubs around Europe, he has now chosen to call time on his 15-year career. Liverpool’s official website posted a farewell message, saying ‘Everybody at LFC wishes Joel and his family the very best for the future.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He managed 201 appearances for the Reds after signing on a free transfer in 2016. He quickly became a regular under Jurgen Klopp and was the first-choice partner for Virgil van Dijk across their peak period under the German. Starting in the Champions League final win over Tottenham, he picked up six major honours and was named the Premier League Player of the Month in February 2022 and the PFA Player of the Month in September 2019.

Despite only being 33-years-old, his decision to call time on his career is down to his issues with injury. It heavily affected the final season of his career at Anfield and where he did begin the start of the season in the side, a cruciate ligament tear in December 2023 ruled him out for the season. Across his time at the club, he missed 140 games across eight seasons which shows how injuries were a concern over his time at the club.

Loading....

He was hailed, however, by former Klopp-assistant Pep Lijnders as ‘maybe the best free signing ever in world football’ when speaking to The Coaches Voice and it’s hard to argue that there have been many better in the Premier League-era. James Milner was also a brilliant acquisition on a free from Manchester City and there has plenty of success stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will always remember his crazy dribbles in which he would carry the ball deep into the opponents half, the reliability in the big games and the fact he was a free signing who won it all and left a legend - it is some story.