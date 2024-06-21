AFP via Getty Images

The former Liverpool man has been tipped to take over as manager of his national team.

The Football Association of Wales has made the decision to dismiss Rob Page as manager of the men’s national team after failing to qualify for Euro 2024 and recording a disappointing run of results.

Despite Page guiding his side to their first World Cup in 64 years and seeing them reach the last 16 of Euro 2020, the 49-year-old has been let go after the results against Gibraltar and Slovakia proved the be the final straw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FAW held talks for more than a week before eventually agreeing that change was needed within the setup. The board had committed to backing Page following Wales’ agonising play-off defeat against Poland on penalties, which extinguished their chances of competing in a third consecutive Euros tournament.

Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive Officer, said: “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the National Teams.”

“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in sixty-four years.”

“We remain focused on our FAW value of ‘Excellence’ and look forward to the opportunities for our national teams and Welsh Football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Williams, President of the FAW echoed: “Rob’s passion for the country shone through in his visits to schools, clubs and communities across the breadth of Wales. I know Rob was incredibly proud of taking the World Cup squad announcement to his hometown of Tylorstown.”

With Page gone and the spot now vacant, suitors to fill the spot as Wales manager have been listed and the favourites have already been named. Former Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy has been mentioned alongside Como caretaker boss Osian Roberts as the most likely to be appointed as Page’s successor.

Roberts has previously worked with the Dragons as U16 and U18 manager before he worked as an assistant coach to the senior team between 2015 and 2019. Bellamy is currently the caretaker manager at Burnley following Vincent Kompany’s swift move to Bayern Munich to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel. Bellamy had been linked to follow the Belgian to the Bundesliga but with this link now in the mix, he could be taking on a role much closer to home.

The ex-Liverpool star made 78 appearances for Wales during his playing career and represented Team GB at the 2012 London Olympics, joining countrymen Neil Taylor, Joe Allen, Ryan Giggs and Aaron Ramsey in a squad otherwise consisting of English talent. Other names being linked with the vacant Wales jobs are Nathan Jones, Chris Coleman and Rob Edwards, as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellamy has long held ambitions o coach Wales, syaing back in 2014: "For a young Welshman, I think managing our national team is the ideal start. People say you need experience to manage at international level, but the best Welsh managers I played under were the least experienced ones.