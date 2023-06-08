Ex-Liverpool star to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after release clause triggered

Luis Suárez is set to join his old teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer, following the news that the Argentinian had made his next career decision after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Suárez has been with Grêmio since January but Inter Miami have activated his release clause and his arrival is due to be confirmed, according to 90min.

This will be the former Liverpool star’s ninth club, following on from superb spells at Ajax, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and of course his time on Merseyside. Suárez is up there as one of the most prolific strikers the Reds have ever seen, making an instant impact after joining the club for £22.7 million.

Luis Suarez of Liverpool celebrates scoring a goal

His transfer value skyrocketed during his time at Anfield after his unstoppable performances in front of goal, including his previous Premier League record of 31 goals scored in a single season. The Uruguay international signed for Barcelona in 2014 for £75 million, despite serving a ban at the time for biting Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup.

Suárez has a total of 456 goals and 251 assists across his glittering career so far and he will definitely be looking to add even more while playing alongside Messi again.

Inter Miami are currently undergoing a huge squad revamp and they will be reuniting the ex-Barcelona teammates this transfer window. To add to that, ESPN has reported that Sergio Busquets is also in talks to join the Major League Soccer outfit, which would bring the trio back together for the first time since 2020.