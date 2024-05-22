Luton's trip to Liverpool has been postponed - pic: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked to a number of head-turning targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool fans are eager to see who Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will bring in this summer as change are expected to be made following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. New manager Arne Slot has his own targets in mind but the club have been monitoring a number of targets for several months now and are expected to splash the cash in the upcoming window.

With doubts cast on some players’ futures, particularly Mohamed Salah, and this season’s troublesome run-ins with injuries, the Reds have been linked with new forwards and defenders. Salah is entering the final 12 months of his current contract with Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether he will move on this summer. Multiple contrasting reports in recent weeks have emerged, some tipping the winger to finally make his Saudi Arabia move, and others claiming he is in talks over new terms at Anfield.

While his status ahead of the 2024/25 season remains a grey area, Liverpool are on the market for a potential replacement and a number of names have appeared on the rumour mill. From Michael Olise of Crystal Palace to Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Reds fans haven’t been short of transfer speculation. One of the latest names to appear in headlines is Anthony Gordon, who has turned a lot of heads with his link to Anfield, having spent the majority of his career with Everton.

The winger signed for Newcastle United last January in a £45 million switch from Goodison Park. In his first full season with the Magpies, Gordon contributed 12 goals and 11 assists across all competitions and while he is a left-winger by trade, he can also operate on the right-hand side, up front and even in attacking midfield when called upon.

A report from the Daily Star, which first linked Gordon to Liverpool, has claimed that ‘it would take an offer of close to £100 million’ for Newcastle to even consider a summer sale. It is unclear whether this amount of money quoted is something the Reds are willing to entertain, but it hasn’t stopped the conversations surrounding the potential move.

Gordon’s previous allegiance to Everton has naturally sparked a lot of conversation over this link but the 23-year-old grew up idolising Steven Gerrard and is a ‘lifelong Liverpool fan’. Former Reds defender Glen Johnson has weighed in on the link between his old club and the ex-Toffee, and he has warned that a move could go up in smoke if Gordon doesn’t deliver results.

“First of all, like anything in football, if he performs they won’t care where he’s come from, but if he doesn’t they’ll soon jump on his back. So for him, it’d definitely be a risky move, but not if he’s confident in what he can deliver,” Johnson told Squawka.