Liverpool transfer news: Liverpool bid £111m last summer for the midfielder but he endured a difficult first campaign in London.

Former Liverpool target Moises Caicedo has expressed his frustration following a turbulent first season at Chelsea.

Liverpool were embroiled in a transfer saga last summer after they saw an £111m bid accepted by Brighton only for Chelsea to agree personal terms with the player before securing a £115m deal. The London club struck again not long after signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton after Liverpool had been linked across the whole summer - it was a difficult time for the club.

However, their signing of Wataru Endo for £16m and the outcome of last season and comparable performance of their signings against Chelsea’s offered a clear respite. Caicedo struggled across the first half of the season under Maurico Pochettino and was heavily criticised after such a big-money move. However, he did find his feet in the second half of the season and finished the season as one of Chelsea’s best performers alongside Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher.

His form has extended into the summer as he shone for Ecaudor in their run to the Copa America quarter-finals as they lost out on penalties. He netted his penalty in the shootout and produced a good performance against the world champions but, ultimately, the underdogs headed home. Next season is likely to be very different for the Ecuador international as new manager Enzo Maresca is set to instill a tactics-heavy system and philosophy which should benefit Caicedo - who thrived under Roberto De Zerbi in a similar set-up.

In fact, his most recent comments may have explained why he struggled at Chelsea initially under Pochettino, as he has revealed that there was more of a focus on running under the former Chelsea boss, as opposed to tactics. He also revealed that his agent employed someone to give him analysis of his games, something that he credits for his improvements.

In words picked up and translated via X this week, Caicedo said: “At Brighton it was all tactical, just with the ball; tactical, tactical, tactical. And at Chelsea, it was run, run, run and it was very difficult for me. With Chelsea I always ran a bit more and with Brighton we almost always had the ball, with Chelsea it was a different football and we had to run more.

